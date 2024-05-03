Golfers have raised thousands of pounds towards a proposed Paralympic-style sports facility to be based in North Lynn.

More than 60 golfers took to the fairways at Hunstanton Golf Club last month for the Duke of Edinburgh Cup East of England Qualifier, raising £23,326 for the Adapted Sports Hub Trust.

The tournament, hosted by KFE Ltd and Titchwell Manor Hotel, was followed by a three-course meal, prize-giving and charity auction. It is the third year KFE and Titchwell Manor have hosted the qualifier which saw more raised this year than in 2023.

Golfers raise thousands for adapted sports project

The Adapted Sports Hub Trust has been set up by the Pelicans Hockey Club and two charities for children with disabilities, Little Discoverers and Little Miracles, to raise £3m for facilities to be located at the Lynnsport ground.

Eric Snaith, owner of Titchwell Manor, said: "What a great day. It's an honour to be part of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup. I’m very proud to be one of the hosts of this qualifier.

“Paul and I always wanted this event to be more than the average charity golf day, and we definitely achieved that.

“The course was fantastic, and the atmosphere throughout the day and evening was brilliant. I'm so happy to be helping some amazing local charities, and very grateful for all the generosity which helped us raise so much money.”

Tournament winners were KFE customer Mike Hulmes and dad Ged who qualify for a place in the September finals where golfer from all over the world will take

part in a two-day tournament held over two top courses, followed by a round on The Royal Household Course at Windsor Castle.

Paul Williams, managing director at KFE, said: “We are delighted to continue our association with the Duke of Edinburgh Cup and this year was, without doubt, our biggest and best event. Hunstanton Golf Course was in wonderful condition and all credit to Eric and his team in producing a very, very special day. It’s great to have raised funds to support a well-deserved local charity, The Adapted Sports Hub.

“Good luck to our winners Mike and his father Ged at the finals later in the year.”

No one won the BMW car prize for a hole-in-one on the 16th.