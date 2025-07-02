A fundraising golf event netted more than £7,000 towards a club’s charitable work.

The annual event, organised by the Rotary Club of Lynn, was held at the end of June at the town’s golf club.

The winning team included Alyson Lacey, Jayne Clarke, Karen Brown and Alison Mackway with Karen just missing a hole-in-one and the star prize of a car.

Pictured are members of the winning team - Alyson Lacey, Jayne Clarke, Karen Brown and Alison Mackway - with Paul Kunes, club president at the time of the event

Some £7,300 was raised to support the club’s work. Over the past year, charities supported have included Guide Dogs for the Blind, Baby Basics, the Royal British Legion, RNLI, Abbie’s Army, Samaritans, Lynn Food Bank, Lynn Night Shelter, The Purfleet Trust, Tapping House hospice, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled, West Norfolk Carers, Diabetes Awareness and Nelson’s Journey.

In addition, prizes have been awarded at high schools, 300 dictionaries have been given to children in primary schools and shelter boxes have been bought in response to natural disasters abroad.

The club has expressed its thanks to the golf club for hosting the event, the teams who took part, sponsors and club members and their partners who helped to make the event such a success on one of the hottest days of the year.