Golfers tee up boost for King's Lynn stroke unit

More than £1,000 has been donated to the stroke unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a charity golf day.

Allen Tomas & Co Financial Management, which is based in Dersingham, held its third annual golf day at the Heacham Manor club last month.

The event raised a total of £2,100, which is being shared by the unit and the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Company director Ben Allen said: “We chose these charities based on the experience of family treatment from the QE staff and our recent visit to the hospice in Hillington, which has cemented our admiration of what has been achieved here during the five years of our ongoing charitable support.”

Fellow director Michael Crisp added: “We would like to thank summer intern Molly Sands and employees Chloe Drew and Lisa Perkins for their support along with Heacham Manor.

“We would also like to thank everyone who supported or took part in the event.”

Mr Allen and Mr Crisp are pictured above presenting the cheque to Caroline Glazebrook and Sarah Pease, alongside other members of the stroke unit’s staff. Picture: SUBMITTED