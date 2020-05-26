King's Lynn housing group opens community fund for good causes
Published: 13:45, 26 May 2020
Freebridge community housing have opened applications to this year’s community fund and are donating more than ever before to local good causes.
The housing provider’s annual fund hands out a total of £5000 to local community groups and charities but this year they will be doubling that to £10,000 to celebrate the fact that the fund has been running for 10 years.
Freebridge’s annual fund gives local groups the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £1000 each to support community and voluntary activities that meet the needs of the community within West Norfolk.
