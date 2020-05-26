Freebridge community housing have opened applications to this year’s community fund and are donating more than ever before to local good causes.

The housing provider’s annual fund hands out a total of £5000 to local community groups and charities but this year they will be doubling that to £10,000 to celebrate the fact that the fund has been running for 10 years.

Freebridge’s annual fund gives local groups the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £1000 each to support community and voluntary activities that meet the needs of the community within West Norfolk.