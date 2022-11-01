On my way to work I always eye up a few of the restaurants along Lynn’s picturesque quay, thinking how nice it would be to try some of them out.

Then when I found out about our new column ‘Eat My Words’ I took it as the perfect excuse to try out the Rathskeller.

Me and my partner went for a late lunch on a Saturday afternoon, we were the only ones in the restaurant but there were a few people sitting outside enjoying drinks in the autumn sun.

The Rathskeller along the South Quay (60316598)

With the Taste of the Town deals going on, we thought we’d take advantage of choosing a main and dessert off a set menu for £15 each.

We were greeted by a polite waitress who got us seated, despite being the only ones in the restaurant, we didn’t feel like we were being watched.

The menu had a good variety of options and has something for everyone.

Inside the Rathskeller (60316592)

But we started off by ordering drinks, I went for a mojito and my partner Tom chose to have a J20.

I was impressed with the drink options on offer, especially the cocktail menu, although I did expect a lot of options with the Rathskeller also being a bar.

The mojito tasted good and like a mojito should, however, in my opinion it could have done with a slightly better presentation, and there’s not much really to say about a J20.

My mojito (60316594)

The starters menu looked great too and if we were wanting a three course meal it would’ve been difficult to choose which ones to have because they all sound great, especially if you’re a lover of cheese or seafood.

We then ordered our food, which came out in good time. We both opted to have the Rathskeller 8oz beef burger topped with cheese and bacon with tomato relish, served with fries, onion rings, salad garnish and coleslaw.

It was nice, but I wouldn’t say it was the best burger I’ve ever had. It was tasty, but personally I would’ve preferred the bacon to be a bit more crispier inside.

My burger (60316588)

However, the chips were really good and the coleslaw was some of the best I’ve had in a while.

I can’t stand anything to do with onions, but Tom said the onion rings were “really good” and polished off the ones on my plate too.

We both said after the meal the dessert was by far the best thing we had. I opted for the cheesecake of the day, which was strawberry and vanilla, and Tom went for the chocolate brownie.

The strawberry and vanilla cheesecake (60316577)

The cheesecake was super creamy and was quite thick, it came with strawberries on top and a strawberry sorbet which accompanied it well.

And Tom's brownie came with a scoop of ice cream, he said it was “the best brownie I've had in a while” and kept mentioning it after the meal, which I take as a good sign.

Tom's chocolate brownie (60316584)

Out of five:

Food: The food was good, but the burger could’ve been better and tastier, cucumber on the salad was a bit dry too. ***

Drink: Not much to say about the J20, and I was expecting a bit more for £8 with my cocktail. ***

Decor: It felt quite cosy and the bar area was really nice, attention to detail was made on tables. ****

Staff: Polite, friendly and attentive, couldn’t be faulted. *****

Price: £15 for a main and dessert was very good, drink prices were standard. ****