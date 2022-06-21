At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, Andy Kerr and Malcolm Catlin were made Paul Harris Fellows, the highest award in Rotary.

In March they travelled to Chelm in Poland near to the Ukrainian border with a car full of essential items needed by refugees fleeing from the war in the Ukraine.

While there they were also able to help transport Ukrainians to Warsaw, Gdansk and Berlin. These were women and children desperate to escape from the Russian invading force.

Andy Kerr on the left and Malcolm Catlin on the right with the president of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, Dorothy Pulsford-Harris.

As well as buying goods to take to Ukraine they also took money so as to be able to provide items available locally and needed desperately. Malcolm has since made a further journey to the Ukraine border taking more money to help the relief effort and providing transport for refugees from the south of the country.

Initially the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn provided £600 to help and a further donation of £900 was made following a collection in the town centre.

The Rotary Club of Emmerich-Rees in Germany also provided 500 Euros towards the cause.

Andy Kerr is a quantity surveyor who lives in Downham and Malcolm Catlin is a horticulturalist based in Terrington St Clement.