Staff at Lynn's Bonmarchéare celebrating news that the doors are set to remain open after a takeover by another well-known High Street retailer.

The Lynn store is one of around 265 to remain open under new owners, The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, a family-run business with plenty of experience in retail, acquired the value clothing retailer from administrators FRP after the business went into administration on October 18.

Flashback to January this year when the Bonmarche store in Lynn High Street had closing down notices in the window

Bonmarché are one of the UK’s largest women’s only value retailers focused on designing figure flattering womenswear in sizes 10-28. The store in Lynn will continue to employ nine members of staff.

Rosemary Kelly, store manager of Lynn's Bonmarché said: “The store team are thrilled with the news that we are remaining open. We would like to say a special thanks to all our customers for their support and messages of encouragement.”

A spokesperson from Bonmarche head office said: “We would like to extend a big thank you to The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group for acquiring the business and saving so many jobs.

"We are very excited about our future and entering a new chapter as part of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.”

Edinburgh Woollen Mill already has a shop in Lynn High Street, not far from the Bonmarche store.

