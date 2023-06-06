Home   News   Article

New Heron Foods store in King’s Lynn to give out goodie bags and scratch cards on opening day

By Kris Johnston
Published: 15:39, 06 June 2023

Goodie bags and shopping vouchers will be on offer when a new town store opens this week.

Heron Foods is opening up on Saint Dominic Square on Thursday, within Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter.

The “Top Quality – Low Prices” food store specialises in frozen products, but stocks chilled and non-frozen food too.

Heron Foods will open in Lynn on Thursday
And after staff open the doors at 8am in two days time, the first 200 customers to spend £10 or more will be handed a free goodie bag and scratch card.

They will also be in with a chance of winning £100 worth of vouchers to spend in the store.

Heron Foods has replaced the old Iceland shop which shut down in 2020.

