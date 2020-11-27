Government award for new unit easing pressure on A&E at King's Lynn hospital

A newly-formed unit at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has won a Government award.

The Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit was launched to help reduce pressure on the Emergency Department and the ambulance service by streamlining the initial assessment and admission of patients, enabling them to get the treatment they need quickly.

It sees an average of 60 patients a day, providing a fast service and shorter waiting times.

SDEC was shortlisted for three awards in the Government Property Agency’s Smarter Working Awards, which recognises transformation programmes in government-owned workplaces.

Host of the awards, Lucy Porter, said: “The creation of the Same Day Emergency Care Unit project was an ambition driven by a team of nurses and consultants to transform how A&E was run.

"After several trials and a change of leadership, funding for a new unit was given in 2019, and in eight weeks turned into a shiny clinical area. Truly pioneering work.”

The SDEC team was successful in the Best Use of a Solution award, and were runners-up in the Efficiency in the Property Portfolio and Special Recognition categories.

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said it was an "amazing" achievement and she was proud of all involved.

“The team have worked so hard to create such a successful and streamlined service – this award is hugely deserved and reflects the meaningful changes we are making across the hospital to continue on our improvement journey.

“I want to say a huge thank you to each and every member of our staff for making the SDEC such a success.”

Steven Boyd, chief executive of the Government Property Agency, said the standard of each nominee’s project had been excellent.

He added: "Well done to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust Same Day Emergency Care Unit.”

It caps a fine week for the QEH, during which staff who helped create an innovative medical device that limits injection pressure were acknowledged with an award.