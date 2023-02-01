Protestors are campaigning against new strike legislation in a week where at least three schools are being hit by industrial action.

Today will see trade union members across the region voice their displeasure at new Government laws which could see unions sued if minimum service levels are not met.

Leaders have interpreted this as “anti-strike” legislation despite the majority of industries already maintaining those levels.

Borough Trades Council secretary Jo Rust has slammed the Government’s new strike legislation

Members of the ASLEF train drivers’ union will form picket lines outside Lynn’s station from 5am until 2pm today, while members from Unite, Unison and the GMB will be outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital from 1-2pm to combine with weekly demonstrations to rebuild the facility.

Simultaneously, a number of West Norfolk schools are set to be disrupted by teachers going on strike – with St Clement’s High School, Terrington, to be closed for the whole day.

Lynn’s Springwood High School will be closed to all students aside from those in Years 7, 11 and 13 – while King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) will only be open to Year 11, vulnerable students, Forward Step participants and those with special needs or disabilities.

West Lynn Primary, Gaywood Primary, Heacham Infant and Nursery, Heacham Junior, Snettisham Primary, Clenchwarton Primary and Walpole Cross Keys Primary all plan to be fully open as usual. Plans for Marshland and Smithdon are yet to be confirmed.

The Lynn News also contacted Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy and Fen Rivers Academy, Watlington Primary School, Downham Academy and Fakenham Academy regarding their plans, but received no response.

Jo Rust, the borough’s Trades Council secretary, has classed the Government’s new strike legislation as an “attack” in broad daylight.

She said: “It’ll make it easier for bad bosses to make things even harder for workers and make it harder for workers to win better pay and conditions.

“Our rights to strike in the UK are already difficult enough to implement, as we have to jump through legal loopholes not to be fired for breach of contract. We have the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe, yet this government wants to make it even harder. We must fight to challenge this.”

A letter from KLA to parents read: “KLA has a large number of teachers who are members of the NEU, and it is unfortunately not going to be possible to open the school fully on Wednesday as we will not have adequate staffing levels to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all 950 pupils.”