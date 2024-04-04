A doctor’s surgery in town has relocated to new premises, offering “state-of-the-art facilities”.

St James Medical Practice, which was formerly found at County Court Road in Lynn, has now relocated Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton.

The practice’s telephone number, which is 01553 774221, has remained the same, while all existing patients were automatically transferred over.

The new St James Medical Centre premises on Edward Benefer Way. Picture: Molly Nicholas

The new building offers primary care services to more than 20,000 patients and houses 11 consulting rooms.

Pentaco Construction Ltd, which carried out works at the site throughout 2023, said the practice would “promote a huge improvement in the quality of the healthcare infrastructure in Lynn”.

It also includes four new treatment rooms and a range of other specialist and multi-purpose rooms.

The new St James Medical Centre premises on Edward Benefer Way. Picture: Molly Nicholas

St James Medical Practice staff, including eight GPs and more than 40 clinical and non-clinical staff, are delivering services.

Additional space within the new premises allow for more integrated working between healthcare and third-sector providers to provide a wide range of health and well-being services to residents.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, together with partners from the wider health and care system, supported the project.