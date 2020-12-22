A Lynn doctor will be dying his beard green this week to raise vital funds for a cancer charity.

Dr George Wells, a general practitioner at St James Surgery, has pledged to fundraise in aid of Cancer Research UK.

He will be dying his beard green tomorrow for the Christmas period.

Dr George Wells will be dying his beard green on Wednesday, December 23. Picture: St James Surgery

At the time of writing, Dr Wells has already raised nearly a quarter of his £900 target on his online fundraising page.

This can be found by searching www.justgiving.com/fundraising/st-james-medical-practice1.

Cancer Research UK was founded in 2002 and is dedicated to saving lives through research.