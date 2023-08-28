Grace thought she was travelling to Adrian Flux in East Winch to pick up a dash cam she had won, but little did she know she would be driving home a brand-new Fiat 500.

The 19-year-old travelled to the insurance broker from Huddersfield with her mum Clare – who was in on the surprise- to collect her shiny new car.

It was part of a competition held by the national print and online publication FirstCar.

Grace, who works in a pub, won one of their “Spin to Win” prizes, which was the electric Fiat 500 worth £23,850 courtesy of Adrian Flux.

It’s safe to say she was shocked when she was told while walking around the corner to the Adrian Flux building that she would be driving back home in her brand-new car.

Speaking to the Lynn News just after finding out about her win, Grace said: “I’m shocked to be honest, I can’t really believe this is happening.

All smiles with Grace's new car

“I genuinely thought I was coming down here for a dashcam and for a bit of publicity.

“I did think it was a long way for a dashcam but my mum said it would be a nice day out and we can see some of Lynn. I didn’t have any other reason to think it would be anything else.”

After taking her first big 146-mile journey home, Grace said she’s got plenty of road trips to plan.

Grace was given this brand-new Fiat 500 courtesy of Adrian Flux

She said: “I’ve been fancying going to some local little towns and cities near me. I’d like to go on some day trips too, I need to plan all of this.”

Her mum Clare managed to keep the car a secret for about a month.

Clare said: “If she’d come in from work and a bad day I just wanted to say ‘You’ve won a car!’ but obviously we wanted to keep it a surprise.

Grace thought she’d won a dshcam but drives away in a £23,000 Fiat 500

“She deserves it, it's nice this has happened for her.”