The College of West Anglia celebrated the achievements of 271 graduates from 2020-2022 during two ceremonies at the historic Lynn Minster.

Students from across 16 higher education programmes graduated, with ceremonies unable to be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They graduated in subjects such as applied computer science, bioscience, business management, history & English literature, psychosocial studies, early years education, early childhood studies, construction and engineering.

Graduating at Lynn Minster

The college provides higher education opportunities to approximately 400 students, including degrees, higher apprenticeships and HNC Higher National Certificates, thanks to tie-ups with Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Huddersfield.

Following the ceremonies, graduates processed through the streets, along with friends and family, college staff, and West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge and as well as the graduates’ friends and family, joined the procession through the town.

College principal David Pomfret said: "I am pleased that our 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduates achieved great success, with more than 80% of all completing students achieving ‘Good’ degree outcomes (first class or upper second classifications).

Lecturers enjoyed the day too

A procession was held through Lynn town centre

"Our higher education students have sacrificed much to achieve success, but with the support of their family, friends, and ongoing support from staff, they have overcome many obstacles. Our graduates should be extremely proud of themselves and what they have achieved."