Graduates share life drawing tips and tricks at Gaywood Library

Gaywood Library held a Fun Palaces event on Sunday which invited residents in to take part in a life drawing drop-in session.

The session, which taught learners tips and tricks into life drawing, was delivered by Norwich University of the Arts graduates.

It was open to all ages and encouraged learners to experiment with different mediums and techniques.

Pictured above, Jodie Marr and Ade Adesamoye at a drop-in session in Gaywood Library. MLNF-18AF10168