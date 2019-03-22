Grand effort by Rotarians as £1,000 cheque presented to brain injury charity

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn Priory presented a cheque of £1,000 to Headway, a charity working to improve life for people after brain injury.

Robert Jones, president of the Rotary Club, is pictured handing over the cheque to Laura Jones, chief executive officer of Norfolk and Waveney Headway this week.

After receiving the cheque on behalf of the charity, she said: “We are extremely grateful for the support by the Rotary Club.

“We support people with acquired brain injury and strokes to help them regain skills and overcome challenges. We cover people in King’s Lynn and Norfolk.”

The charity take on roughly 6,000 admissions in Norfolk altogether.

Mrs Jones added: “We work locally in West Norfolk and there is a real need for brain injury support in particular after people have left the hospital setting.”

The £1,000 was raised during a Rotary Club garden party at Holme last year.

“There were lots of lovely cakes and stalls with plants,” Mrs Jones said of the fundraising event. It was a really joyful occasion which you can call a quintessential British event. There was a gentleman singing too.”

There are many possible causes of acquired brain injury, including a fall, a road accident, tumour and stroke. MLNF-19PM03292