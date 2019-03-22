Grand effort by Rotarians as £1,000 cheque presented to brain injury charity
The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn Priory presented a cheque of £1,000 to Headway, a charity working to improve life for people after brain injury.
Robert Jones, president of the Rotary Club, is pictured handing over the cheque to Laura Jones, chief executive officer of Norfolk and Waveney Headway this week.
After receiving the cheque on behalf of the charity, she said: “We are extremely grateful for the support by the Rotary Club.
“We support people with acquired brain injury and strokes to help them regain skills and overcome challenges. We cover people in King’s Lynn and Norfolk.”
The charity take on roughly 6,000 admissions in Norfolk altogether.
Mrs Jones added: “We work locally in West Norfolk and there is a real need for brain injury support in particular after people have left the hospital setting.”
The £1,000 was raised during a Rotary Club garden party at Holme last year.
“There were lots of lovely cakes and stalls with plants,” Mrs Jones said of the fundraising event. It was a really joyful occasion which you can call a quintessential British event. There was a gentleman singing too.”
There are many possible causes of acquired brain injury, including a fall, a road accident, tumour and stroke. MLNF-19PM03292
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.