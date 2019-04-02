Grand effort for King's Lynn's homeless at pub quiz

Well over £1,000 was raised at the Eagle in Norfolk Street, Lynn, at a sell out pub quiz to help homeless and vulnerable people in Lynn on Wednesday.

A hundred competitors had paid £8 each to play the quiz to raise money for the Purfleet Trust and enjoy fine fare prepared by the trust’s kitchen (The Purfleet Pantry), from food, which had been donated from a range of suppliers.

Food suppliers included Accent Fresh, Goddards of Norfolk, Pearl River, Nandos and Bookers.

Luscious flavoured doughnuts given by the Handmade Doughnut Company and selling for £2 apiece went like hot cakes – literally.

Eagle landlord Jay Evans who regularly runs popular quiz nights decided to dedicate this one to the trust and for a very good reason.

“I have been homeless myself – and been forced to sleep on a park bench,” he said.

“So I know well what it is like. Now that I am not longer homeless and have a business, I wanted to help those less fortunate.

“A quiz at the Eagle was the perfect opportunity.”

The buffet was prepared by Purfleet chef Francis Bone who cooks meals every day for the trust’s clients in the kitchens at Pathway House, the trust’s new headquarters.

He uses food that has been donated by food companies, cafes and restaurants. Jamie and Pacemakers won the £100 first prize – and promptly gave their winnings to the trust.

The team, a combination of AW PR in Lynn and regulars at the Duck Inn, Stanhoe, had not competed in quiz before.

Andrew Waddison, of AW PR, said: “We are really pleased – not just to win but to help such a good cause.

“The team name comes because I’ve got a pace-maker – Jamie is the team member who never got an answer correct. Sam Handley, Kate Handley and Gary Moores were the other members.”

All the prizes, which included a range of gifts and chocolates were donated by generous supporters of the trust.

Jay gave £100 and the pub chain, Craft Union, another £100 in shopping vouchers.

“Every time we hold a fundraiser I am amazed at the generosity of so many local companies,” said Paula Hall, the trust’s chief executive.

“Yet again on this occasion they stumped up.

“We are so grateful to them all and of course to Jay without whom the event would not have been possible.

“Jay’s commitment to us is phenomenal. He is an integral part of our fundraising group.”