He remains the Linnets' most prolific scorer and now his granddaughter is asking the people of West Norfolk to pay tribute to Malcolm Lindsay by raising money in his honour.

Lucy Moore, 29, from Gaywood, is running throughout October to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Malcolm, 82, now living in March, has recently been diagnosed with the disease and told it is terminal and so the funds will help other sufferers who are in need of some support.

Malcolm Lindsay when he played for Cambridge United. (51955681)

Lucy said: “Granddad was and still is King’s Lynn’s top goalscorer. He’s quite well known in Lynn from his time with the club.

“He ran the Bentinck pub in Loke Road, with his wife Patricia, who sadly passed away 15 years ago. They were both well loved by many.”

Lucy will be running a couple of miles every day to complete the 50 mile challenge and has raised more than £400 already.

Lucy Moore is running every day throughout October to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK charity. (51954395)

She said: “About four months ago granddad was hospitalised and out of the blue found out the diagnosis was prostate cancer.

“I work full time and care for him along with my mum. I saw an advert on facebook for Prostate Cancer UK and clicked on it.

“I want to raise awareness for others, who maybe wouldn’t say anything.

“I am aiming for around two miles a day to get it in around everything else like cooking meals for him.

Malcolm and Patricia. (51955703)

“I’ve managed six-and-a-half-miles, I have arthritis in both my knees so it is a struggle physically but I have caught the bug... it takes all the stress away.”

Football is in Lucy’s family and her granddad’s football career saw him play for Lynn, Wisbech Town and Cambridge United in the 1970’s.

Malcolm was born in 1940 in Ashington in Northumberland (the same as the Charlton brothers) and played as a much-feared centre forward.

He joined the Linnets from Gateshead and is listed as scoring the most goals in a career at the club with 321 in an incredible 740 games.

A total of 187 of those came in Southern League matches for Lynn. He once scored four in a game at Cheltenham.

Lucy said: “Granddad is not very well, the cancer is in his bones and kidneys and lymph so I’m raising money and awareness by doing #runthemonth.

“Lynn Town are currently selling pin badges at the club shop, as are Wisbech Town.”

“A special thank you to both clubs for doing this. It means a lot to him.”

Visit Lucy’s October 50 Mile Challenge for Prostate Cancer to donate.