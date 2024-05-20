A husband and wife team completed a “mighty hike” raising £700 for a charity close to their hearts with their grandmothers as their inspiration.

Emily and Jake Jackson, of Tilney St Lawrence, laced up their walking shoes to trek a marathon distance of just over 26 miles for Macmillan Cancer Support when they completed the Norfolk Coast Mighty Hike last Saturday from Cromer to Holkham Hall.

Macmillan holds a special place in Emily and Jake’s hearts as both their grandmothers have battled cancer in recent months, as well as other family and family friends currently and over the years and they wanted to raise money and awareness for the cause which has supported their family.

Emily and Jake Jackson completed a “mighty” hike for Macmillan.

Emily said: ‘’This was a huge challenge for me and I really wanted to push myself to my limits. I knew with my husband by my side, I could do this.

“My motivation was our amazing, strong grandmothers who both have tackled their cancer journeys over the past year. I’m feeling incredibly proud of myself and my husband and dare I say, we may do it again one day.

“The atmosphere on the day, meeting other wonderful people and hearing their reasons for doing the trek was beautiful, our Norfolk coast is beautiful and right on our doorstep.

“ My gran was told she was in remission two weeks before our trek, which of course the incredible news gave us a positive boost.

“The pain I felt during the last few miles was both physically and mentally exhausting and I never want to see shingle again after a three-mile stint on it, but I did it. All for an amazing cause.

“A special thanks to the staff and volunteers who ran the event, it truly was amazing and really well organised, we felt very looked after.”