A youngster is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his fundraising grandad by taking on a combined challenge together.

Theo Garcia, aged six, is the grandson of prolific fundraiser Mark Howard, from Lynn. Award-winning army veteran Mark is known for taking on numerous challenges for charity.

The youngster, who goes to North Wootton Academy, is taking part in the Supernova 5km run at the Olympic Park in London alongside his grandad.

Theo Garcia, six, will be running 5km alongside his grandad, Mark Howard

He looks up to his grandad and brings in the medals Mark has won for the tough challenges he has completed over the years to school to show his friends.

Mark has recently revealed his latest challenge is to put himself in a “life or death situation” by travelling up Mount Etna in his handcycle.

Theo has joined Lynn Junior parkrun to train for the event on Saturday, and will be one of the youngest people running it.

Mark Howard will be taking part in the challenge alongside his grandson

Mark and Theo will be raising money for BLESMA (British Limbless Ex-Servicemen’s Association), and already have a JustGiving page set up, which has raised £200.

Mark said: “Although this will be one of my shorter challenges, it will also be my proudest when we cross the finish line together.

“Theo wants to follow in his grandad’s footsteps by earning his own medal while trying to inspire people.”