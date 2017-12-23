Grant awarded to nurse researcher from Salter’s Lode

A nurse researcher for the University of East Anglia (UEA), from Salter’s Lode, has been awarded a prestigious grant for research.

Dr Jackie Buck has been awarded the Dawkins & Strutt grant, part of the British Medical Association (BMA) Foundation for Medical Research Awards, alongside Dr Jane Fleming from the University of Cambridge.

The grant will help pay for research focused on older people with more than one health condition, which is one of the biggest challenges facing today’s NHS.

Dr Buck said: “We’re thrilled that this important work is being recognised and supported through these awards.

“The grant will help our health and care services better plan how best to treat an ageing population.”