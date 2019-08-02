Grant to King's Lynn church is an answer to their prayers

All Saints’ Church in North Runcton, has been given a grant of £2,000 by Allchurches Trust for urgently-needed work.

The church needs a water supply, disabled toilet and kitchenette to not only to provide a progressive place of worship but also a suitable venue for community based activities.

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) announced the grant this week, which allows a start to be made to the work by funding the connection of All Saints’ to the mains water supply.

All Saints North Runcton nave and chancel

All Saints’ is ideally suited for this project as the toilet and kitchenette can be installed within the building without affecting the existing fabric of this historic church.

The Allchurches Trust, which is funded by the Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, is one of the UK’s largest grant-making charities and gave more than £ 16 million to churches, charities and communities in 2018.

In addition to the current community activities, plans are being advanced to use All Saints’ through the introduction of the “Inspired Classrooms” initiative to bring the classroom, curriculum and pupils from local schools in to the inspirational atmosphere of the church to help them develop a range of key skills.

Ken Matthews, the church warden at All Saints’, said the main benefit of the grant is to provide essential facilities not only for the comfort of the congregation but also to allow All Saints’ to open its doors for other community activities.

The grant represents five per cent of the total cost of the whole project but, thanks to many fundraising activities and generous donations, the PCC is also able to fund a share of this cost.

All Saints was built in the early 18th century from designs by the architect Henry Bell, a contemporary of Christopher Wren, who also built the Custom House in Lynn.