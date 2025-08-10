Parkinson’s UK have launched grants for the fifth year running to help fund classes aimed at helping those with the disease keep fit.

Organisations in Lynn are being invited to apply for a grant, as it promises to provide a “major funding boost”.

The Parkinson’s UK Physical Activity Grants, set up in 2021, can provide up to £3,000 to activity providers and exercise professionals to put on classes and active projects aimed at people with the disease.

Physical exercise has many benefits for those living with Parkinson's

Since their introduction, nearly £700,000 of grants have helped put on activities across the UK, many free of charge.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK alone.

Physical exercise positively impacts those suffering with Parkinson’s, improving strength, balance and coordination, cardiovascular health, and sleep patterns and energy levels, while reducing anxiety and the risk of falls and freezing.

Applications are open to any local community groups and clubs, activity providers, physios and exercise coaches who have a connection to the Parkinson’s community.

Yanar Alkayat of Yanar Mind and Movement received over £2,000 from the programme in 2024, helping fund her chair yoga classes for people with Parkinson’s in East London.

She said: “The funding has truly made a difference to my work with the Parkinson’s community. It has enabled me to expand my classes to new areas, reaching more people and providing much-needed movement sessions for free.

“Without this support from Parkinson’s UK, these classes simply wouldn’t have been possible. I would highly recommend applying for a Physical Activity grant.”

Yanar is one of over 200 activity providers and exercise professionals directly helped by the funding to deliver classes and active projects.

“I hope even more people in East London will be able to join us in 2025.” she added.

Roma Hashim, physical activity grants manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Following the success of our physical activity grants in 2024, we are delighted to be offering new funding for Parkinson’s professionals, exercise coaches and local groups.

“We hope to work with even more activity providers and to create new national partnerships in the coming months, as we help more people enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.”

Applications for the grants programme will close on Thursday, October 2.

“The grants programme continues to grow year-on-year and we have seen so many success stories in that time. As the UK’s leading charity for people living with Parkinson’s we can offer expert advice, support and training for exercise professionals, physios and activity providers who want to deliver more sessions for people living with the condition.” Roma added.

More information about the grants programme can be found by via email physicalactivity@parkinsons.org.uk or online at www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/grants-physical-activity-providers