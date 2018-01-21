Graphic design students at College of West Anglia learn about higher education opportunities

Graphic design students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) Lynn campus have been learning about higher education opportunities and industry expectations thanks to the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

NUA graphics course leader Martin Schooley visited the college to give a talk to students about courses available at the university and the difference career pathways that they offer such as, graphic design, graphic communication and design for publishing.

He gave learners an insight into the course content as well as life as an NUA student and what to expect from a career in the industry.

Pictured above, graphic design students at CWA. Picture: SUBMITTED.