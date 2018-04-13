Gravy Boat chef joins The Purfleet Trust’s kitchen team

A long-time supporter of The Purfleet Trust is aiming to make his mark on the charity by joining its kitchen team.

Francis Bone, of the Gravy Boat, is set to take up a place in the charity’s kitchen and will be helping to reduce food waste and dish up a variety of meals.

He said: “It has been a very trying times for the Gravy Boat as it has been for all businesses, due to the current economic climate and the uncertainty of the outcome of Brexit.

“I was faced with a choice of making my only employee redundant or get myself a job whilst we ride out the financial storm.”

The kitchen is currently being managed by a team of volunteer chefs who have all been or are clients of the trust.

Mr Bone added: “ I was lucky that Paula Hall has given me the wonderful opportunity to come and work for The Purfleet Trust a charity which is very much close to my heart, as I have supported the trust for a couple of years, and also I chair the Purfleet fundraisers, a fundraising group for the trust. I am so grateful that the Purfleet have offered me help when I needed it.” Pictured above, Francis Bone with chefs Jamie Lucas and Laura Wenn.

