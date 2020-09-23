Great British Bake Off event for King's Lynn homeless charity clients

Clients at a Lynn homeless charity experienced their own taste of the Great British Bake Off last week.

The Purfleet Trust invited local comedian Jenny Beake to deliver a ‘masterclass in scone making’ with clients to develop their cooking skills and confidence.

Miss Beake, known for running the Pretty Funny comedy clubs, judged the scones with the winner receiving an afternoon tea, delivered by the Dersingham comedian herself.

Dom Loasby. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

She had already raised nearly £200 for the Purfleet Trust during lockdown by delivering afternoon teas.

On the event, Miss Beake said: “I had some masks for Mary Berry, Mel and Sue, as well as Paul Holywood complete with devil horns.

“It was really interesting to see the clients and meet the staff. There were no cooking disasters although it does get a bit messy with flour everywhere. It was good fun.”

The comedian has been proactive with her fundraising in recent months, having been made redundant from the Hunstanton Princess Theatre box office.

Jenny Beake

“I do lots of things for charity and I just enjoy doing the fundraising really,” she said.

The Purfleet Trust competition coincided with the return of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 on Tuesday evening this week.

Business and communications manager for the charity, Joy Wylie said: “Everyone had a great time and a little bit of competition adds a nice element to it.

“People are willing to try new things which is great and I think Jenny was pleasantly surprised about how into it everyone was.

“She [Jenny] made it really fun; she does comedy anyway so she was a brilliant person to deliver that. Everyone appreciated it.”

During lockdown, Purfleet Trust clients have been trying new recipes such as stir frys and Spanish omelettes using recipe cards provided by the charity. There is also a new chef, Tom Kelly, who has been helping clients.