After receiving £1,000 as a prize from the Great British Pub Awards, a Gaywood pub has shown its support for a children’s charity.

Marvin Tillman who runs The White Horse presented a cheque to Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott.

The pub’s win came in the Community Mindfulness category at the awards after the team hosted live virtual DJ sets every Friday during the first lockdown, which were enjoyed by people from all over the world.

Publican of The White Horse pub Marvin Tillman, 51, and founder of Scotty's Little soldiers Nikki Scott, 39, with the £1k cheque donated to the charity. Picture: SUBMITTED

They also donated items to the nurses on the critical care ward at Lynn’s hospital, in partnership with the local church.

Mr Tillman said: “We were bowled over by the award win – to know that so many people voted for us means the world, and being able to make a donation like this as a result makes all the hard work even more worth it.

“We knew we had to act when the national lockdown started, and we’re so proud of everything we achieved.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, a year after her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan, leaving behind their two young children.

The charity arranges for bereaved Forces families to go on respite breaks, organises special events, sends presents to the children at extra difficult times of year, and offers wellbeing care, educational support and grants.

The founder said: “Thank you so much to Marvin and the team at the White Horse for choosing to donate to Scotty’s.

"It means so much to us. Donations such as this enable us to continue to provide much needed support to hundreds of bereaved Forces children. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Coca-Cola for providing the funds.”

As a further gesture of appreciation for The White Horse’s commitment to the community in lockdown, Coca-Cola will provide up to £10,000 for the team to invest in a business upgrade or a community project over the next six months.

The total value of the Coca-Cola Community Pub Fund – to be shared between all 15 Great British Pub Award winners – is £165,000.

This includes The Crown in Gayton which won the Sheltering the Community award after offering all three of its rooms to the coronavirus ward staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and providing them with free room and laundry service for three months.