'Great honour' for cadets at King's Lynn Freedom of the Borough parade

Cadets from 42F Squadron Air Training Corps exercised their Freedom of the Borough with a parade through Lynn on Sunday.

This was the third time that 42F Lynn ATC have exercised their right to march through the town, since being granted the Freedom of the Borough in 2014.

Around 57 personnel, including six from the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Band, paraded from the town hall to the Tuesday Market Place, where an inspection and a march took place at midday.