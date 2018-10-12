Great Massingham man launches second children's book

Andrew Bickerton with his new book, BUMBLE (4676978)

An author from Great Massingham is releasing his second children’s book on Saturday.

Retired teacher Andrew Bickerton is launching Bumble, which covers a bumble bee’s struggle through starvation and tragedy.

He said: “I was inspired to write this book through being very aware of the loss of our pollinators and the need to educate our children who are the hope for the future of our wildlife.

“Signed copies will be on sale at Great Massingham Village Hall on Saturday, October 13, from 3pm to 5pm, with £3 from each book sold being donated to Great Massingham and Harpley Church of England Primary school for their wildlife projects.”

The book, which is aimed at six to 11-year-olds, will also be available online and at selected wildlife centres.

Mr Bickerton added: “The story helps to raise awareness of the importance of pollinating insects in our countryside and gardens.

“The follow-up sections make the book an enjoyable and useful educational tool in the classroom or at home.”

Illustrator Kevin Smith will also be on hand to sign readers’ copies at Saturday’s launch.