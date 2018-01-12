Great Northern helps West Norfolk charity get on board with free travel package

An education charity which supports young people in West Norfolk has been given a free travel package by a rail operator.

Great Northern has given five free travel passes to officials of Red Balloon, which helps youngsters who are unable to stay at their school because of bullying.

Staff and students can also request passes if they need to travel to attend meetings or take part in residential trips.

Andy Harrowell, corporate social responsibility manager for Great Northern’s parent company, Govia Thameslink, is pictured with, from left, Red Balloon fundraising manager Karen Schmiady, founder and president Dr Carrie Herbert and chairman of trustees Mike Frankl. Picture: submitted