Doors to a brand new charity shop are open - with plenty of items to browse.

The Big C Charity Shop has welcomed customers to its new branch on Broad Street over the past week.

As well as offering a variety of goods, the store has its own second-hand bridal section.

The new shop is on Broad Street in Lynn

Manager Luke Gould watched as a queue formed outside on opening day, which he said was “fantastic to see”.

“We’ve had a wonderful response locally,” he added.

“People have said how great it looks and what great products we have got.”

Steve Poole, Luke Gould and Cathy Gray

The shop replaced the former Benjamin Foundation furniture store, but still has a selection of home goods, books, clothes and more.

The shop is crammed full of items