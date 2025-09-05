Big C Charity Shop opens on Broad Street in King’s Lynn
Published: 16:03, 05 September 2025
Doors to a brand new charity shop are open - with plenty of items to browse.
The Big C Charity Shop has welcomed customers to its new branch on Broad Street over the past week.
As well as offering a variety of goods, the store has its own second-hand bridal section.
Manager Luke Gould watched as a queue formed outside on opening day, which he said was “fantastic to see”.
“We’ve had a wonderful response locally,” he added.
“People have said how great it looks and what great products we have got.”
The shop replaced the former Benjamin Foundation furniture store, but still has a selection of home goods, books, clothes and more.