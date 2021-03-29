Detectives investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Great Ryburgh one month ago are renewing their appeals for anyone with information to come forward.

On Sunday marked the one-month anniversary following the attack, in which a teenage girl was assaulted by an unknown man. The incident happened at around 3pm in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road.

Officers previously released public appeals as well as an e-fit image of the suspect, which has resulted in 100 calls from the public, with 57 relating specifically to the e-fit.