Green-fingered kids learn about legend at event in Downham Market

Youngsters got creative while learning about the legend of the Green Man at an event in Downham.

Children created clay faces and a costume at Discover Downham Heritage and Learning Centre on April 10 to discover more about the Green Man, who is a symbol of nature and linked to spring.

Learning officer Meg Barclay said: “They made the costume from scratch so it was a great achievement to get it all finished and able to be tried on by the end of the day.”

Visitors to the centre also enjoyed games and an Easter egg hunt.

“A fabulous time was had by all – and such a great outfit was created,” Ms Barclay added.

She said the Green Man figure is most often shown as a “face peering through foliage”.

“He is not to be confused with the ancient concept of Mother Nature, as the Green Man is definitely considered to be a male character,” she added.

While the Green Man may be linked more and more with paganism and ecological awakening, the earliest depictions of him are found in religious and ecclesiastical settings.

“With the revival of historical traditions in the Victorian period, the elaborate celebrations of May Day saw ideas around the Green Man develop into the Green May Day Jack, to complement and contrast with the character of the May Day Queen,” Ms Barclay said.