A Lynn secondary school has received a prestigious environmental award for its student-led climate action.

King Edward VII Academy (KES) has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag, a national recognition of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Eco-Schools programme, a global initiative, empowers students to understand and address the impact of climate change through practical, school-based projects.

Principal Darren Hollingsworth (middle) with KES eco leaders celebrating the award

At KES, pupils have taken the lead in transforming their school environment, guided by a seven-step framework that encourages innovation, responsibility, and community engagement.

Principal Darren Hollingsworth expressed his pride in the school’s achievement and said: “I am immensely proud that KES has been awarded the coveted Green Flag status.

“This reflects the exceptional care our pupils and staff take in maintaining a clean, tidy, and litter-free site.

KES can now proudly wave an eco flag

“It marks a significant milestone in our Eco drive and is a moment the entire community should celebrate.

“It’s a testament to our shared values and dedication to creating a greener future for our town.”

The school’s eco committee, made up of students from Year 7 to 13, has “worked tirelessly” across all ten Eco-Schools Topics, tackling global issues like climate change by implementing local, manageable solutions.

Their efforts have led to the creation of KES’s first Eco-Garden, a thriving green space supported by donations and community partnerships.

Eco lead Jack Douglas said: “Seeing the pupils flourish and take responsibility for their school environment has been an amazing experience.

“This award also reflects the wider positive culture blooming across the school.

“A special thank you to Wickes in Lynn for their generous donation of gardening materials.”

Eco assistant Steve Hogger added: “Through cold, wet winters and hot, dry summers, our eco leaders have shown incredible dedication.

“Thanks to their hard work, our eco garden is thriving. We’re also grateful to the Woodland Trust for donating 40 tree saplings, which are now part of our growing green space.”