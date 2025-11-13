Green inspiration was the order of the day when eco warriors explored planet-friendly career options at a special charity-run event.

Students at Lynn’s Springwood High School took part in a day of Green STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) workshops, led by Elena Clark, youth engagement lead from the charity Another Way.

“The charity focuses on empowering young people to take action for a more sustainable and compassionate world,” said science teacher and STEM lead Isabel Colley.

“STEM roles will be so important in shaping our future to be greener and better for the planet, and Another Way is here to support young people on this journey.”

The event was the first of its kind for the new Year 7 cohort at the school, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Miss Colley said: "This science day is one of a series of events, including trips and other activities planned for this year that help us provide a wide diet of STEM opportunities to all our students."

All 280 pupils in Year 7 were able to take part, with each participating in an hour-long workshop exploring Green STEM careers and their environmental impact, as well as exploring how they can help improve their local environment and personal green credentials.

Miss Colley added: “The pupils had a one-hour interactive session on the theme of ‘Our Learning Planet’. Pupils learnt about climate change and what they can do to help lower their carbon footprints.

“During these sessions they worked in small groups and also demonstrated problem-solving and communication skills. A highlight was pupils coming up with their own ideas of things the school could do to lower the carbon print.”