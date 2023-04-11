National Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay visited Lynn to support the West Norfolk branch’s campaigning.

On Good Friday, he met with Green candidates and spoke with residents ahead of next month’s elections.

The party currently holds a single seat on the West Norfolk Council, with Michael de Whalley representing the Grimston ward since 2019.

Vicky Fairweather, Claire Archer, Rob Archer, Green Party leader Adrian Ramsay, and Michael deWhalley

He is campaigning to retain the seat, while Rob Archer - a candidate for the St Margaret’s with St Nicholas ward who was just 35 votes short of winning a seat that year - is standing again alongside Claire Archer.

On his visit, Mr Ramsay - who has co-led the Green Party since October 2021 - said: “It was great to visit Lynn, meet local residents and support the local Green Party campaign.

“Lynn is a lovely town and local Greens have the vision and determination to make real practical improvements for local people.

“Getting more Green councillors onto the borough council will bring a fresh, new approach to local politics.”

Mr Ramsay visited the Friars area and spent some time in Hillington Square, looking at the stalled refurbishment programme.

He expressed disappointment that, when there is “such a need for social and affordable housing”, that many properties were still awaiting refurbishment after lying empty for more than two years.

He also visited the historic Carnegie library and its proposed replacement in the town centre before moving on to the Purfleet Quay.

Mr Archer said: “It was great to be out on the campaign trail today with Adrian Ramsay.

“We spoke to many local people, who expressed a range of views but, almost without exception, were fed up with years of an inept and out-of-touch Tory council and were uninspired by Labour.

“People are ready for real change and see electing local, Green councillors as bringing genuine solutions to the issues facing their lives, from the issues of poor social housing, high transport costs and exorbitant utility bills to the big

environmental issues facing West Norfolk such as poor air quality and polluted rivers and beaches.”