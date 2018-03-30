Green sites in Downham Market turn Purple4Polio thanks to Rotary campaign

A number of green sites in Downham have been turned purple to raise awareness of a worldwide campaign.

Members of Downham Rotary Club were joined by pupils and staff from the town’s schools last year when they planted 15,000 crocus bulbs for Rotary’s Purple4Polio campaign to eradicate polio across the world.

Crocuses on the Amien Garden near Downham's traffic lights planted by Downham Rotary Club and schools in Downham. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Crocuses have bloomed at the town’s new Community Orchard at the Memorial Field and the Howdale Road park, as well as the Amien Garden near the town’s traffic lights.

Pictured is the site on Howdale Road. Photo: SUBMITTED.