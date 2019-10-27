Lynn Town Hall was bathed in green on Tuesday evening to mark Post-Polio Syndrome Day and the ongoing fight to consign the killer disease to history.

King’s Lynn Polio Group organised the event and were present to see the lights turned on.

Polio is properly known as Poliomyelitis, which is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. In about 0.5 per cent of cases there is muscle weakness resulting in an inability to move.

MLNF-19PM10222

Pictured front, from left, Robin Hood, Alan Hall, Christine Anderson. Back from left, Janet Ireson, Alan Bate, Lynn Hall, Marion Sandberg, John Anderson, Malcolm Tompsett.