Greenfinger's Gardening Club celebrates blooming successful show

Greenfingers Club Horticultural Show being held at Pott Row Village Hall, committee members at the show.LtoR, Judy Woollatt, Eileen Godsall, Brian Woollatt, Jenny Haywood, Joy Williams, Neville Jackson. (3914543)

What a blooming success! The Greenfinger's Gardening Club's annual horticultural show has boosted West Norfolk Befriending's charity pot.

Now in its 29th year, club members selected West Norfolk Befriending, which works to alleviate social isolation in older residents, to receive their £155 charitable donation.

Organiser Jenny Haywood said more than 100 visitors came along to either enter in the Greenfinger's Gardening Club's competitions or to take a look around and enjoy a day out.

She said: "This popular village event involves not just its own members, but includes any resident in our villages of Congham, Grimston, Roydon and Pott Row.

Greenfingers Club Horticultural Show being held at Pott Row Village Hall..Janet Brittain with her winning Dahlia Best in Cut Flowers and Best Horticultural Exhibit.. (3914541)

"It encourages gardeners, home-bakers, photographers and handicraft enthusiasts to share their successes in many aspects of creativity. It was also encouraging to have entries from local children.

"Over 100 visitors came along to support the club and took a lively part in the auction of produce with our persuasive auctioneer Kevin Kavanagh, raising £155 towards the day’s total fundraising."

The Peter Holborow Trophy for Best Vegetable went to Mary Nicholas, and the Guy Corder Cup for Best Horticultural Exhibit was won by Janet Brittain.

The Arthur Meek Trophy for Highest Points in Horticulture and the Fred Taylor Trophy for Highest Points in Vegetables were both awarded to Jenny Haywood.

Greenfingers Club Horticultural Show being held at Pott Row Village Hall..Jenny Haywood with her 1st place winner a Vase of Garden Flowers. (3914542)

Mary Nichols won The Phillippo cup for Best Fruit, Janet Brittain took home the Mike Alcock Cup for Best in Cut Flowers, and Jenny Lyne won the Joan Shorter Memorial Cup for Best Pot Plant.

The Finishing Touches Salver for Best Floral Arrangement was awarded to Janet Brittain, the Bell Cup for Best in Home Produce was won by Mary Nichols.

Joy Williams won both theRoland Pomery Salver for Highest Points in Home Produce and The Friends’ Cup for Highest Points in non Horticultural.

The Rector’s Cup for Handicrafts was awarded to Pat Watts, the George Lake Cup for Art and Sculpture was won by Andrew Williams, and River Jones took home the Margaret Pomery Cup for Under 7’s.

Edward Mouland won the Sheridan Cup for 8 to 11 years and the Secretary’s Cup for Children’s Photography.

And the final trophy, The Committee’s Trophy for Adult Photography, was awarded to Ann Cannon.