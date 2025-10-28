As we look forward to next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards, we shine the light today on the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.

Nominations for 12 accolades are open now, with the 37th awards once again taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, March 6.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award is again sponsored by Greenyard, of Scania Way, in Lynn, a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared produce, fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants.

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow, aged 35 or under, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression, and outstanding levels of success.

Conor Clark, left, won the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award

At this year’s ceremony, the award went to MARS Food UK apprentice Conor Clark, who beat off competition from fellow West Norfolk apprentices Meg Savage from Eric’s Pizza in Thornham and Katrina Moffatt from Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery in Lynn.

Connor told the Lynn News after his success: “It’s been really nice to be recognised. I’ve been recognised internally at MARS, but to go out in Lynn and beyond in the local area makes me really proud.

“It makes the guys at MARS really proud as well. I’ve got a lot of support from them, and without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“Support at work has really excelled me. At school, I had no idea what I wanted to do, and now I’ve got a clear head of where I can be.

Greenyard are sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

“I know what my potential is; it’s now down to me to reach that potential. It’s really heart warming, and I feel confident. That is all down to how MARS has treated me.”

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

