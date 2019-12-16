A gallery which has been a prominent fixture on West Norfolk’s artistic scene for more than a decade is set to be turned into a restaurant under new proposals.

Artists have been displaying their work at the Greyfriars Art Space, on St James Street, since 2008.

The building faced closure last year, after the owner of the building was looking to sell the property.

Greyfriar's art space on St james St photo: Eve Tawfick (24390808)

Online, the opening hours and contact numbers are still on display.

But the building is now closed and redecorating work can be seen to be taking place inside.

And West Norfolk Council has received a planning application to change the use of the building and the tower opposite.

The application proposes a ground floor restaurant, with the first and second floors turned into a two-bedroom flat.

The application does not specify the type of restaurant.

But it says the restaurant would create three full-time jobs if it gets the go-ahead.

The Art Space opened in 2008 and grew to 50 members, all of which contributed exhibit pieces.

One of the members included John Holmes, who created the book covers for Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch and George Tremlett’s The Rolling Stones Story.

Borough council officials have indicated that they expect to make a decision on the application early in the new year.

