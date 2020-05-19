Grieving families are 'forgotten' during coronavirus, King's Lynn man says following mother's death

A Lynn man is highlighting the “forgotten people” of Covid-19 after losing his mother to the virus earlier this month.

Leslie Walker, whose mum Evelyn Walker, 94, died at a Lynn care home on May 1, said he believes the families of all the country’s coronavirus victims should be supported.

Mr Walker said, while he fully supports the £60,000 payouts for families of NHS and social care workers who have died after contracting coronavirus, he also believes that relatives of all those who have passed away from the virus should be helped.