Grimston gardening club boosts charity’s fund

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 14:30, 17 October 2018

Greenfingers’ Gardening Club members donated £1,000 to West Norfolk Befriending following their annual horticultural show.

Chief executive Pippa May, who received the donation on half of the charity, said: “We were delighted that Grimston Greenfingers raised and donated £1,000 to West Norfolk Befriending. As a small local charity, the money will make a real difference.”

Jenny Haywood and Pippa May. (4766786)
Pictured above, Jenny Haywood and Pippa May. Picture: SUBMITTED.

