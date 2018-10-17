Grimston gardening club boosts charity’s fund
Published: 14:30, 17 October 2018
Greenfingers’ Gardening Club members donated £1,000 to West Norfolk Befriending following their annual horticultural show.
Chief executive Pippa May, who received the donation on half of the charity, said: “We were delighted that Grimston Greenfingers raised and donated £1,000 to West Norfolk Befriending. As a small local charity, the money will make a real difference.”
Pictured above, Jenny Haywood and Pippa May. Picture: SUBMITTED.