Plans to regenerate a town grot spot are being reviewed in a bid to ensure they “remain deliverable”.

We reported last week on the lack of progress at Freebridge Community Housing’s Hillington Square revamp in Lynn, with the site apparently unchanged in several months.

The Providence Street community centre, as well as empty decaying blocks of flats next to it, have been fenced off for around a year.

Asbestos has been removed from the Hillington Square flats - but a review is ongoing to see if the scheme ‘remains deliverable’. Picture: Kris Johnston

The scheme is aiming to modernise the accommodation which was originally built in the 1960s.

A Freebridge spokesperson has confirmed that “all asbestos has been removed” from the flats.

However, they added: “We’re currently reviewing our development plans for the next two years, including the final phase of Hillington Square, to ensure they continue to meet the needs of the community, align with our long-term goals, and remain deliverable within the current operational climate.

The Providence Street community centre remains cordoned off. Picture: Kris Johnston

“Our commitment to West Norfolk remains strong, and we will continue to shape developments that are responsive to the priorities of those who live and work here.

“As part of this process, we’re identifying funding opportunities to strengthen delivery and support the long-term sustainability of our plans.”

The statement potentially hints that, if the project is not deemed “deliverable”, it could be shelved - particularly if there are struggles procuring funding.

The Lynn News asked if there is a touted completion date for the work, but no answer was provided.

Hillington Square was built between 1967 and 1971 following slum clearance and comprised 320 flats and maisonettes, a community centre and a bin store. There was initially a waiting list of people wanting to move there.

Over the years the structures became less attractive and better known for crime and a desperate need of revitalisation.

If the regeneration is completed, it is set to provide 65 affordable homes in total, as well as new commercial units to replace the community centre.