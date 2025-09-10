A group aimed at combating social isolation has been described as a “favourite part of the week” for many.

The Chatty Café group, a national initiative rolled out across the country in partnership with Costa Coffee, aims to reduce loneliness by offering a group to chat about “anything and everything”.

Over in West Lynn, Ann Marie Willetts, who lives in town, set up the local group after experiencing social isolation herself.

Members of the Chatty Cafe group at West Lynn Costa, including organiser Ann Marie Willett (fourth from right) and Cllr Alex Kemp (fourth from left)

She was a regular customer at the Costa branch on Clenchwarton Road and decided to ask the branch manager, Dean Whitmore, if she could start a Chatty Café group.

Now, the group is celebrating its first birthday and has gone from “strength to strength” over the last 12 months.

It started off with a small table in the corner with around four to six people popping along for a coffee and a chat.

Now, every Monday morning, organisers have to reorganise the café furniture to form a long table for more than 20 people to sit at.

“Even if one person turns up, it has been a success,” Ann Marie said.

Ann Marie got involved with the scheme after feeling lonely herself after being out of work due to ill-health for three years.

She underwent some “basic training” with the Chatty Café founders online, which she said was easy to do.

Ann Marie even opened up the café on Boxing Day, knowing it can be a difficult day for some following the Christmas period.

She recruited the help of her friend Michelle, who comes every week to help her set it up.

“The group runs itself because everybody gets on so well,” she said.

“They now all do things together and share lifts; they have really gelled as a group.

“The staff at Costa have been really supportive of this.”

Michelle added: “People come in here since losing their loved ones. The group has got bigger and bigger.

“It is a sociable thing for people to have.”

John Jackson, a retired teacher who spent a lot of his career training teachers in West Norfolk, is one of many who enjoys coming to Chatty Café every week.

He was visiting the Costa branch frequently to have his breakfast after losing his wife, Sue.

“It is a really nice thing, we can all talk and listen to other people’s views,” he said.

“My Sue died last year. I have had my breakfast here every week since.

“I could be sitting at home looking at the walls, but I decided I’m not going to do that.”

Since his wife’s passing, John has been travelling the world, including Australia.

“There are a lot of people like me here who are widowed,” he added.

“The community comes together from all sorts of areas, from Terrington, Lynn, Docking and even Wisbech.”

Barbara Garry, a retired nurse who worked at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was in agreement with John.

“People love coming here. It breaks up the week,” she said.

“People are always ready to talk to you. We all come from different walks of life.”

Currently, the Chatty Café has people from different age groups coming in for a natter.

The group is held every Monday from 10am to 12pm, and Ann Marie is thinking about potentially running a Thursday morning group also.

She is also calling for more volunteers to get on board and potentially opening up more groups in cafés across West Norfolk.

Dean Whitmore, Costa manager, is in support of the scheme.

“I think it is a great idea for people who don’t have many others to talk to,” he said.

“We have the advertisement up in the store at all times, so people who pop in know when to come. A lot of people express interest in it.

“Everyone can come along. You do not have to be a regular customer, a certain age, or even like coffee.

“For a lot of people, it’s their favourite part of their week. We like to support local charities here.”

Dean reiterated that Costa in West Lynn is open for community groups to host meet-up events. It is open from 5am to 11pm.

Ann Marie added: “The staff are so great and supportive here.”

West and South Lynn councillor Alexandra Kemp was invited to the Chatty Café’s first birthday event.

She said: “I think it is a fantastic initiative. I give all credit to the volunteers who make this work.”

The build-up of people coming to the Chatty Café has spread through word of mouth. Cllr Kemp said this is vital for people who do not have access to the internet.

“A lot of people do not have email or internet access. Face-to-face contact is always so much better,” she added.

“People facing loneliness now have a place that they can come to and talk to people.”

If you want to find out more about Chatty Café, or become a volunteer host, visit the scheme’s website.