A group that aims to hold fun events for young adults in Lynn will host a street food event in a historic quarter of town.

Platform 30, a group started by Discover King’s Lynn, is made up of young adults aged between 18 and 30.

The group works with Discover King’s Lynn to create events for young people in town, previously hosting open-air cinema events, live music and more.

Platform 30 (logo in picture) has launched to give more fun things for young people to do. Southgates picture taken by Ian Burt

This Saturday, the group is hosting a street food fair in the courtyard of St Georges Guildhall from 11am-4pm.

Five street food businesses will be there, with music from DJ Mark Farge.

Lynn Business Improvement District manager Vicky Etheridge, who has been working with Platform 30, said: “Whilst our main target audience is under 30s, it's open to all and we hope to make it a regular-ish event.

“The Courtyard is such a lovely environment, a bit more atmospheric than Tuesday Market Place which would be the obvious place to host this.”

Food traders at the event include Meze Turka - offering Turkish meze boxes, Up N Mellow - Jamaican jerk chicken, Crafty Burger, Salvio's Wood Fired Pizza and Reesey's Ice cream.

Anybody interested in attending other Platform 30 events can keep up to date via their Instagram page @_platform30.

Their next event is an open mic night at The Place with Toast Poetry - a live poetry workshop organisation.