Group busy as a sewing bee for King's Lynn hospital

A sewing group has donated a range of handmade children’s gowns to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A total of 17 gowns have been given to the hospital’s radiology department after Marilyn Hawkins, left, saw a lack of gowns for children.

She pulled together a group of friends as a workforce, who handmade 17 assorted gowns for children of all ages in a variety of patterns.

From left Marilyn Hawkins, Alan Williams, Christine Water and Martina Bellas (8128415)

Marilyn, along with Christine Waters, Jean Hewitt and Angela Hepworth incredibly completed all gowns in one day.

Marilyn said: “It was like a production line.”

MRI Radiographer Alan Williams, second left, said: “I had been made aware of Marilyn’s kind gesture by our clinical support worker, Tina Bellas.

"Along with the rest of her sewing group, they have provided us with an array of different sizes and patterns. They really are fantastic.

“We really can’t thank them enough for their efforts. A special thanks to Tina also, who helped make this happen.”

Also pictured are Christine Waters and Tina Bellas. Picture: SUBMITTED