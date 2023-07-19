A Lynn-based group is helping provide primary school children with the most important meal of the day after donating to four breakfast clubs.

The Lynn Lions are a group that meets once a fortnight and has worked to donate four £100 cheques to primary schools in Lynn.

The money will help feed children as part of breakfast clubs at Eastgate Academy, Greyfriars Academy, Whitefriars Academy and Fairstead Community Primary School.

Back row (from left) Glenda Cope, Margaret Groom, Jim Taylor & Andrew Clark. With the cheque are (L) Fairstead Primary head Daniel Farthing and John Groom.

Treasurer of the Lynn Lions Margaret Groom said: “One school said it would benefit by providing meals for a whole week for the children. We’re really pleased about that.

“It was a club decision, we all read about people not being able to afford to feed the children and how well children do when they’ve got a belly full. They’re much more attentive and how good it is for them.

“Because we fundraise our money primarily through the community, it’s nice to give back.”

The Lynn Lions always welcomes new members and meet at the Farmers Arms every second Thursday of the month at 7pm as well as meeting for social events on every fourth Thursday.