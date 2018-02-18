Group learn a range of things about museums at Downham Market centre

A Rangers group paid a visit to Discover Downham Heritage and Learning Centre last week to see if they had what it takes to be a museum curator.

The group was given a variety of challenges, including answering questions regarding museums.

Learning officer Meg Barclay said they were also tasked with curating their own displays.

She said: “We were so impressed with how well they engaged with the activities and created such fantastic displays.”

Community groups interested in visiting the centre should contact Meg via learning@discoverdownham.org.uk.

Photo: SUBMITTED.