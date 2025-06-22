The important work of an organisation which offers vital support for families was highlighted during a presentation to members of Soroptimist International Lynn.

Home-Start Norfolk is one of the group’s charities for 2025, thanks to the passionate advocacy of returning Soroptimist member Bea Knights, who is the Lynn and West Norfolk family services coordinator with Home-Start.

Bea gave a presentation at the Soroptimist’s June meeting accompanied by two of her 16 volunteers, Rita and Sarah. Home-Start supports families with children aged up to five years via home visits, telephone support, referrals and signposting to other services.

Home-Starts speakers Sarah, Rita and Bea Knights

The families often have complex needs and circumstances. Children might have special educational needs and disabilities and parents can be experiencing poor mental health due to domestic abuse, previous substance misuse, general mental illness and post-natal depression.

There are also many military families in the area and members heard one of the biggest issues is rural isolation.

Volunteer Rita, a teacher of 25 years, is using her personal experience of struggling as a new mum to help others. She undertook the six-week Home-Start training and has supported 20 families so far.

Rita is currently supporting a mum with post-natal depression who is scared about going to toddler groups with her children. Rita gives the mum confidence to go for a walk with the buggy, meet and interact with neighbours and the community.

Volunteer Sarah, an early years trained teacher, is passionate about Home-Start’s motto which is ‘Childhood can’t Wait’. She explained how parenting is difficult for families, parents are facing isolation, domestic violence, addiction or health problems.

The help offered by Home-Start is independent and non-judgemental which is important to families who often just need reassurance they are doing the rightthing.

Home-Start Norfolk is part of a UK-wide charity but it needs to fundraise to sustain its vital service for the community.

A spokesperson for the Lynn Soroptimist group said: “Bea’s passion for the difference they can make shone through and convinced us all that making a difference early in life makes a difference later in life, helping to keep families together. We all felt inspired to support them with raising funds and awareness over the coming year.”

Last year, the charity received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Find out more about Home-Start Norfolk at: https://homestartnorfolk.org/